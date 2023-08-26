20 members of a drug trafficking organization get their prison sentence

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Twenty people involved in a fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking organization have been sentenced.
The members will serve a total of more than 265 years in federal prison.
It stems from a drug trafficking operation that started in Indianapolis in 2019.
The organization distributed approximately 350 pounds of meth and 15 kilograms of fentanyl.
One of the convicted members includes a Greene County man.
His name is Kenneth Fielder, 28, of Bloomfield.
He was sentenced for four and a half years.
That's for possession of meth with the intent to distribute.