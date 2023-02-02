20 attorneys general warn Walgreens, CVS over abortion pills

Weather Alert

...Wind chills as low as 0 to -10 degrees tonight into early Friday... Low temperatures tonight in the mid single digits to mid teens combined with northwesterly winds gusting as high as 25 MPH at times will produce minimum wind chill values ranging from 0 to -10 degrees late tonight into Friday morning. Wind chill values will struggle to rise out of the single digits across much of the area on Friday. Dress in layers to preserve heat and keep warm tonight into Friday.