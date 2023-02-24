2 million Cosori air fryers recalled because of fire hazard

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site..Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches
earlier this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash
River. With more precipitation in the forecast over the next few
days these conditions could persist into the middle of next week
or longer in some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:45 AM EST Friday was 14.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.8
feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site..Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches
earlier this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash
River. With more precipitation in the forecast over the next few
days these conditions could persist into the middle of next week
or longer in some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night to early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Friday /11:00 AM EST Friday/ the stage was
12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Sunday morning to a crest of 18.1 feet early Tuesday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

2 million Cosori air fryers recalled because of fire hazard

  • 0
2 million Cosori air fryers recalled because of fire hazard

Roughly 2 million Cosori air fryers have been recalled because they pose a possible fire risk.

 Consumer Product Safety Commission

Roughly 2 million Cosori air fryers have been recalled because they pose a possible fire risk.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said that consumers "should immediately stop" using the recalled air fryers and contact Cosori for a free replacement. The company set up a special website for customers to trade in their air fryers for a new one.

The agency said it has received 205 incident reports of the air fryers "catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking." That number includes 10 reports of "minor, superficial burn injuries" and 23 reports of property damage.

Cosori said in a statement that following a "thorough investigation, we determined that in extremely rare circumstances, the closed-end crimp connectors within the recalled air fryers, which are responsible for establishing electrical connections between certain wires, can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards."

"Cosori is committed to the safety of those who use and love our products, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience," it added.

The air fryers, which range in price from $70 to $130, were sold between June 2018 through December 2022 at a number of retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot and Target. The fryers are size 3.7 and 5.8 quarts and were sold in black, gray, white, blue or red colors.

The model numbers, located at the bottom of the air fryer, are CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, CP258-AF.

All models have the Cosori logo on the front.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you