Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

$875 million Powerball jackpot is up for grabs Saturday as no tickets hit Friday’s Mega Millions

  • Updated
  • 0
The estimated winning payouts for the two unclaimed jackpots top $1 billion combined.

 Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

(CNN) — A Mega Millions jackpot that was up for grabs Friday night worth an estimated $560 million will grow again after no big winners were drawn – the first of two substantial lottery drawings to end the week.

Friday’s winning numbers were 10-24-48-51-66 and the Mega Ball was 15.

Four tickets across California, North Carolina and South Carolina each hit the first five numbers to take home a $1 million prize, the lottery said. The South Carolina ticket earned $2 million for playing a 2x Megaplier.

But don’t worry if things didn’t go your way with that drawing. There’s another whopper offered on Saturday: a Powerball prize estimated at $875 million, according to the Powerball website.

The Powerball prize is the third-largest in its history, officials said this week. A grand prize hasn’t been won since April 19, and it has “rolled over” 36 times since then.

Both lotteries had drawings this week that failed to produce grand-prize winners. Both are played in 45 states.

The Powerball drawing will be at 10:59 p.m. ET Saturday.

