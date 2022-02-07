2 arrested after kids sickened from carbon monoxide fumes at Ind. Walmart

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Two Oklahoma residents were arrested after their two children became seriously ill from carbon monoxide fumes while sitting in a car outside a Muncie Walmart.
Police said the car’s engine had been left running with the children, ages 8 and 2, inside the vehicle while the parents were inside the store.
Investigators discovered the car’s exhaust system was malfunctioning, resulting in a carbon monoxide level that was dangerously high, The Star Press reported
Emergency personnel were sent to the store about 12:15 p.m. The children were taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital and later transferred to an Indianapolis hospital.
Antonio Kendrell Davis, 41, and Brittany Chris Rogers, 26, were arrested on preliminary counts of neglect of a dependent They also face preliminary counts of theft, apparently based on allegations they stole merchandise while at Walmart.
They were being held in the Delaware County Jail under bonds of $42,500.
Jail officers said the couple were listed as residents of Miami, Oklahoma, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Tulsa.