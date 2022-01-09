19 people are dead after tragic fire in a Bronx high-rise building

Bronx, NY. (WTHI) - Nine children and 10 adults are dead after a five-alarm fire spread throughout an entire 19-floor high-rise building.
This happened Sunday morning around 11 a.m. in the Bronx.
New York officials say the fire appears to have been started by a portable space heater in a duplex -- on either the 2nd or 3rd floor.
Thirty-two people were transported to hospitals in the area with life-threatening conditions. The majority of them were due to smoke inhalation.
Officials say 63 people in total were injured.
"This is truly a tragedy. Not only for the Bronx...our city. This is going to be one of the worst fires in our history. We know we have 19 people who are confirmed dead, as well as several others are in critical condition. Over 63 people were injured in this fire. Then the loss of residency. People have been displaced. This is really a horrific day for us, but I want to commend the firefighters and those who really put their public safety on the line by going in. Some firefighters ran out of oxygen in their mask but continued to push through to get the members of the building out of the location," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.
More than 200 firefighters responded to this fire.
We will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.