1865 magazine clipping, Bible removed from second time capsule found at former site of Robert E. Lee statue

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Elliston

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton

.The combination of high water from rains last week and an expected
1 to 1.5 inches Tuesday will lead to renewed flooding along much of
the Wabash River with the potential for additional flooding along
the lower White River.  Additional rains later this week will
prolong flooding and may lead to flooding at points not currently
forecast to reach flood stage.  Flooding is ongoing near Lafayette
and will begin in the next 48 hours at points downstream.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1015 PM
EST /915 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From this evening to Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 19.8 feet early Friday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Elliston

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton

.The combination of high water from rains last week and an expected
1 to 1.5 inches Tuesday will lead to renewed flooding along much of
the Wabash River with the potential for additional flooding along
the lower White River.  Additional rains later this week will
prolong flooding and may lead to flooding at points not currently
forecast to reach flood stage.  Flooding is ongoing near Lafayette
and will begin in the next 48 hours at points downstream.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1015 PM
EST /915 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 19.8 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Elliston

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton

.The combination of high water from rains last week and an expected
1 to 1.5 inches Tuesday will lead to renewed flooding along much of
the Wabash River with the potential for additional flooding along
the lower White River.  Additional rains later this week will
prolong flooding and may lead to flooding at points not currently
forecast to reach flood stage.  Flooding is ongoing near Lafayette
and will begin in the next 48 hours at points downstream.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1015 PM
EST /915 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 05...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Wednesday, January 05.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Tuesday /9:30 AM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
11.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 20.0 feet Saturday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

1865 magazine clipping, Bible removed from second time capsule found at former site of Robert E. Lee statue

  • 0
1865 magazine clipping, Bible removed from second time capsule found at former site of Robert E. Lee statue

Sue Donovan, a conservator for Special Collections at the University of Virginia, works with the artifacts found in the first time capsule.

 Steve Helber/AP

A second time capsule that was recently found in the pedestal of Richmond, Virginia's, Robert E. Lee statue was opened Tuesday.

Items inside included an 1865 edition of Harper's Weekly magazine with an clear image of a figure weeping over Abraham Lincoln's grave; a Bible with a coin stuck to it; and a Richmond directory.

Also found were more newspapers, books, coins, and letters. A minié ball, a type of bullet commonly used in the American Civil War, was also discovered.

Conservators from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) carefully opened the box and worked with caution. Water was found inside the box and its items had expanded, making it difficult for them to be removed.

Kate Ridgeway, Virginia's Archaeological Conservator and who led the box's opening, said the artifact was a "little more wet than we had hoped for."

Crews now will continue to work on preserving and researching the items that were found inside the capsule over the next couple of days and weeks.

History of the second time capsule

This capsule was a copper box, while the first -- opened earlier in December -- was a lead box. Both were found where the Lee statue once stood, a Virginia Department of Historic Resources spokesperson said Monday.

The copper box, according to DHR director Julie Langan, weighed 36 pounds and measured 13.5 inches by 13.5 inches by 7.5 inches and was found in a very wet area.

"We thought it was going to be soup, but it's not soup," Ridgeway said.

The capsule was then brought to the DHR's conservation lab where conservators began assessing it, Langan said.

Richmond's bomb squad was first consulted to make sure it was safe to open.

"It is a second time capsule and likely the one that was known to have been placed in the pedestal," Langan said. "The one recovered last week was unexpected and likely left by men involved in the construction."

The first time capsule that was found

The first container was found December 17 while workers were dismantling the statue's 40-foot pedestal on Monument Avenue in Richmond, according to a news release from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's office.

The 12-ton statue of Lee on his horse, which was removed in September, had become a focal point for racial justice protests in Richmond, the Confederacy's former capital.

The first capsule was found in the tower of the pedestal, about 20 feet above ground level. Among the items found inside were an 1875 almanac, two withered books, a coin and a cloth envelope.

Historians believe the first time capsule was placed on October 27, 1887, and included about 60 items that were donated by 37 Richmond residents, many of which were related to the Confederacy, according to the governor's office.

The state plans to store the pedestal until officials decide what to do with the partial monument.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Amir Vera, Paul P. Murphy, David Williams and Sharif Paget contributed to this report.