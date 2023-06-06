181st Intelligence Wing teams up with community partners to bring people free basic medical care

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People can get free basic medical care through a military mission.
The 181st Intelligence Wing, based out of Terre Haute, and local community partners are hosting an Innovative Readiness Training Mission.
It's called "Hoosier Care."
The goal is to offer real-world training to improve military readiness while building community relationships.
We were on hand for set-up on Tuesday at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club.
There will be vision exams, glasses, dental exams, tooth extractions and other basic medical services.
People can stop by tomorrow through next Wednesday. Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
There are no residency or income requirements.