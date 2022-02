MOUNT PLEASANT, TN. (WTHI) - A teenager from the Wabash Valley has died after a mini bike crash in Tennessee.

Josiah Fisher, 17, was born in Sullivan and lived in the Wabash Valley for several years.

When Fisher died, he was a junior at Mount Pleasant High School in Mount Pleasant, TN.

He was reportedly repairing a mini bike for shop class and took it on a test drive. That is when he crashed.

His family set up a Go Fund Me to help cover the cost of funeral expenses.