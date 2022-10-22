"150 years ago, this was all total wilderness" - Friends of the Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi historic site gather to share Native American culture and traditions

FAIRBANKS, Ind. (WTHI) - One local group is gathering to honor Native American traditions and remember the area's early history.
Friends of the Waapaahsaiki Siipiiwi Native American Mounds Park, have gathered to celebrate the existence of the park.
But, they're also here to promote the park's history.
It started with a warm welcome on the drums.
Then we took take a tour with Rogier Donker.
We rode through the woods on his golf cart, later greeting guests visiting the Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi historic site.
Donker says there's a lot to learn about our area's history from gatherings like these.
"150 years ago, this was all total wilderness, and 200 years ago, this is nothing but Indian country, and that's not long ago," Donker said.
Event organizers, like Faye Adamson, say seeing the community come out to learn about Native American culture is humbling.
"It's just amazing how its ended up and what we have to offer to the community to hold other events like this," Adamson said.
She says it's important to continue gatherings, pow-wows, and other events to let the legacy of Native American culture live on.
"The Native American culture is going by the wayside if we don't keep educating and demonstrating," Adamson said.
Donker says to do that, people need to see and hear the culture for themselves.
"The most important thing is to keep in front of people's eyes and ears about the native population that once populated this area," Donker said.
