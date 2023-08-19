15 new troopers join Illinois State Police

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) – The Illinois State Police is welcoming 15 new troopers.
They graduated from Cadet Class 143 at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield on Friday.
The new troopers will report to nine different Troops throughout the state on Sunday, August 20.
“I couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Cadet Class 143 on their graduation from the Illinois State Police Academy today,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We’ve added 483 ISP troopers since I first took office in 2019—and I have no doubt that this Lateral Entry Training Program class of 15 experienced women and men will continue to protect and serve with dedication and honor.”
The class was a Lateral Entry Training Program (LETP) class. To be eligible for LETP, ISP said applicants must be a certified police officer having graduated from an accredited law enforcement academy and have at least two years of experience while employed as a full-time sworn police officer.
LETP focuses on recruitment of current law enforcement officers to expedite increasing the number of sworn troopers.
The new officers are assigned to the following areas of the state and will immediately begin their patrol duties.
Troop 1 Sterling: 2 troopers
Troop 2 La Salle: 1 trooper
Troop 3 Des Plaines: 1 trooper
Troop 4 Metamora: 1 trooper
Troop 5 Pontiac: 2 troopers
Troop 6 Springfield: 2 troopers
Troop 7 Pesotum: 2 troopers
Troop 9 Effingham: 2 troopers
Troop 10 Du Quoin: 2 troopers
Anyone interested in joining the ranks of Illinois State Police can find more information here.