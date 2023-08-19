 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

15 new troopers join Illinois State Police

ISP Cadet Class 143

Cadet Class 143 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield

 Courtesy: Illinois State Police

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) – The Illinois State Police is welcoming 15 new troopers.

They graduated from Cadet Class 143 at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield on Friday.

The new troopers will report to nine different Troops throughout the state on Sunday, August 20.

“I couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Cadet Class 143 on their graduation from the Illinois State Police Academy today,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We’ve added 483 ISP troopers since I first took office in 2019—and I have no doubt that this Lateral Entry Training Program class of 15 experienced women and men will continue to protect and serve with dedication and honor.”

The class was a Lateral Entry Training Program (LETP) class. To be eligible for LETP, ISP said applicants must be a certified police officer having graduated from an accredited law enforcement academy and have at least two years of experience while employed as a full-time sworn police officer.

LETP focuses on recruitment of current law enforcement officers to expedite increasing the number of sworn troopers.

The new officers are assigned to the following areas of the state and will immediately begin their patrol duties.

Troop 1 Sterling: 2 troopers

Troop 2 La Salle: 1 trooper

Troop 3 Des Plaines: 1 trooper

Troop 4 Metamora: 1 trooper

Troop 5 Pontiac: 2 troopers

Troop 6 Springfield: 2 troopers

Troop 7 Pesotum: 2 troopers

Troop 9 Effingham: 2 troopers

Troop 10 Du Quoin: 2 troopers

Anyone interested in joining the ranks of Illinois State Police can find more information here.