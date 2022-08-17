15 new homes are on the way to Cayuga. Here's when the housing project could break ground.

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County economic development commission is planning on bringing more homes to Cayuga.
15 new homes are coming to half-acre lots.
County leaders say this is a small step in helping to solve the need for housing options in the area.
They hope to be able to bring more students into local schools.
Leaders also say this could benefit the entire community down the road.
"These will be nice, multi-family homes that people can buy, build and stay here forever, so that's what we want. We want to help this community grow, and it's just, we couldn't be more thrilled to have this development happen here in Vermillion County," Vermillion County commissioner RJ Dunavan said.
"It just means growth, I think you're going to be able to entice people to be able to move up here to Cayuga, but not only to Cayuga but Vermillion County, because we're looking at good quality homes here," Vermillion County economic development chair Doug Hess said.
The groundbreaking is expected to be around Labor Day pending supply chain shortages.