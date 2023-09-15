14th annual Swing for a Cure softball tournament

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Softball players will gather for an annual tournament at the Miss America Softball Field in Terre Haute. This tournament isn't about the winning a championship...it's about changing lives.
The 14th annual Swing for a Cure event is taking place over the next two weekends. This year there are 45 teams in the tournament. But it is less about the wins and losses and more about helping those who are battling cancer.
"It's so awesome to be a part of and to watch it grow and continue this," event organizer Erica Arnold said. "Even with the torch being passed to us, we know this is important for our community, and we want to keep it going."
Over the last 13 years, Swing for a Cure has raised $274,000 to help those living with cancer. This year there is a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, scavenger hunt and even a dunk tank to help raise money for three recipients. Arnold says helping those who need it most is all thanks to the community in the Terre Haute area.
"From the players to the coaches to the families, we just get such a great response," she said. "People this summer were already asking what's the dates for the tournament, we need to get it on our schedule. It's huge for everyone involved."
If you are interested in donating or helping the cause, you can visit the Swing for a Cure Facebook page here.