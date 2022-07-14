13th annual Blueberry Festival happening this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A sweet summer tradition is just around the corner.
The Blueberry Festival is happening this Saturday. You can visit 1253 Lafayette Avenue from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. and get some of your favorite blueberry treats.
Terre Foods Cooperative Market is hosting the event, which will include numerous blueberry products for sale and live entertainment.
Organizers hope this event will also introduce more people to Terre Foods Cooperative.
"We're hoping to fill a gap with local, organic foods," Courtney Dosch, a board member of the market, said. "We just want to be able to provide fresh local produce, cheese, meats in walking distance for this community."
The festival is in need of volunteers. If you're interested, click here.