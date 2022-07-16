13th Annual Blueberry Festival comes to a close

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of pounds of blueberries are now in the hands and stomachs of Wabash valley folks!
The 13th annual Blueberry Festival has come to a close.
Terre Foods Cooperative Market hosted the event.
It included a large selection of blueberry products, as well as some live entertainment!
The goal was to spread a love for blueberries and introduce more people to the Terre Foods Cooperative Market.
It's a full-service grocery store that focuses on local and organic products, and it will be owned by the community.
"This is a food desert, we're located in the 12 Points area. There's no way for local inhabitants to walk and get fresh produce. So, we're filling that need for the local neighborhood," President of the board for Terre Foods Cooperative Market Jim Speer said.
Organizers say it was a berry good time.