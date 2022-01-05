You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River

White River

Wabash River .

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several
rivers across central Indiana into flood. The Wabash is expected to
crest near Hutsonville Wednesday...and the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Thursday. The East Fork White River
at Rivervale will crest tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 16.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Wednesday was 17.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 9.9 feet
Saturday, January 15.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

13 dead, including 7 children, in Philadelphia fire at house converted into apartments, officials say

Thirteen people -- including seven children -- died in a fire at a three-story row home in Philadelphia on Wednesday morning, a deputy fire commissioner said.

Philadelphia police described the address as a home converted into two apartments in the city's Fairmount neighborhood.

"It was terrible," Philadelphia Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said. "This is probably one of the worst fires I ever been to."

Firefighters responded to flames Wednesday morning at the row house at 869 of N. 23rd Street, about 2.5 miles northwest of the Center City district, Murphy said.

They arrived around 6:40 a.m. "and found heavy fire coming from the second floor," the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

It took 50 minutes to place the fire under control, the fire department said.

"This is without a doubt one of the most tragic days in our city's history -- lost of so many people in such a tragic way," Mayor Jim Kenney said at the start of a news conference late Wednesday morning.

"Losing so many kids is just devastating. ... Keep these babies in your prayers," Kenney said.

Live updates: At least 13 dead in fire at Philadelphia row home

Investigators are trying to determine the origin and cause of the fire, according to a law enforcement official who confirmed that 13 people died. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the investigation.

Both police and fire officials are on location, police said, and the scene is still active despite the fire being under control, the fire department said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.