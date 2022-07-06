12th congressional district candidates' stance on overturn of Roe vs. Wade

WABASH VALLEY, IL. (WTHI) - It's been one week since the Illinois primary election. All Illinois counties in the Wabash Valley will see a new state representative in the 12th District.
It's because of redistricting.
News 10 asked the candidates from the 12th Congressional District about their stance on the recent overturn of Roe vs. Wade.
Here's what we found out...
Mike Bost is the republican candidate. He told News 10 he's in favor of the recent Supreme Court ruling. He hopes Illinois will take measures to ban abortions.
"I believe they got the ruling right this time. I would hope that they (Illinois) would be more like Missouri and Indiana, but as it is...it's back in the state's hands. I believe it will save a tremendous amount of lives, and actually look better on this nation of ours," Bost said.
On the other hand, democrat candidate Homer "Chip" Markel says this was not the right move. He thinks it should be up to the woman to make this decision.
"We're really going to regret it. Especially, when they (Supreme Court) start attacking other privacy issues. I think it's a woman's choice. I've never been in that situation, and I would hate to have to try and make that decision. I just couldn't imagine it," Markel said.