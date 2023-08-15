12-year-old girl hula hoops to help Hawaii wildfire victims - here's how you can help

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - In the Wabash Valley, one little girl is doing her part to help the Maui wildfire victims.

Twelve-year-old Abby Shepler is putting her hula-hooping skills to work at Dugger-Union High School for a fundraiser she started.

Abby Shepler and her friends started rotating their hips around 3:00 Tuesday afternoon. For Shepler, she said it was a no-brainer to do what she loves for such a needful cause.

Shepler teamed up with the Sullivan Salvation Army to raise money.

Here's how it works. She hula-hoops while the non-profit takes donations and routes them to disaster relief in Maui.

Abby's goal is to hula hoop for over two hours without stopping. One donor even pledged $1 per minute she can keep the hoop spinning.

While she's only in the 7th grade, this isn't the first time Shepler's organized a fundraiser. Last year, she hula hooped for Hurricane Ian.

She ended up raising over $380 by hula hooping for one hour and 45 minutes straight. To help raise enough money, Shepler said that every minute counts.

"Just like the story motivated me. I couldn't imagine being in those people's shoes right now. So when I found out something was happening. I knew I needed to help,' Shepler told us.

By the end of the event, Shepler made over $420 in donations.

If you couldn't stop by the event but still want to help, there are several ways to do so: