12 Points Revitalization officials hope to bring more light to the area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Twelve Points Revitalization plan is in full swing, and the district is getting “lit.” However, it's for more than just atmosphere.
Tiffany Baker is the economic development chair for 12 Points Revitalization. Baker and her husband own two buildings on Maple Avenue. The bakers have revamped both buildings and completed other projects, such as the 12 Points Arch.
"The old 12 Points Hotel, the one with the dragonfly, is the one that just recently had exterior lights put on it. We're finishing all that and getting that entire building activated as well," said Baker.
The big project Baker is working on now is adding string lights down Lafayette Street. However, there have been issues with getting that accomplished.
"It's not just as easy as hanging some Christmas lights on your house. There's a lot of engineers that were involved in it. The city was involved. The Board of Public Works had to approve everything," Baker said.
The bakers hope to bring more character and safety to the historic district. John Cannaday is the owner of 12 Points Book Company. The bookstore has only been open for about a month. It is directly below the newly installed lights on the old 12 Points Hotel. Cannaday says he is happy with them.
"The work that Mark and Tiffany Baker have done on the lights outside of the building here is incredible. It looks really good and I'm happy it's there," said Cannaday.
The 12 Points Revitalization Initiative raised around $160,000 two years ago. Baker says the string light project will cost around $100,000. Officials hope the lights will be just one of many revitalizing projects.
"What we hope is that this is a catalyst, and it sets the standard and the process for future groups to do the same thing," said Baker.
Baker hopes to have string lights up and shining by February.