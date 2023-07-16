12 Points Revitalization hosts annual car show

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local initiative hosted an event where people could look at some sweet rides.
12 Points Revitalization held its 5th annual car show at Collett Park in Terre Haute. Organizerrs say there was around 200 cars from all makes and models throughout the years.
Its all in an effort to raise money for the continuation of the revitalization in the 12 Points district.
"The more money we can raise, the more fun we can raise, the more we can talk about 12 Points, the better. So we can get more people to come into the neighborhood," said Garri Knezevich. "Just seeing an area like that come into fruition again, is a wonderful thing."
Organizers invite you to come celebrate 12 Points every First Friday of each month to continue that sense of community!