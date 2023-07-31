12 Points neighborhood gets a new look with string lights

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An area in Terre Haute continued to get upgrades, and one group brought more light to 12 Points to keep boosting the spot.
The 12 Points Revitalization group finished installing string lights down Lafayette Street. It is one of multiple efforts to revamp the area, like the welcome to Historic 12 Points Arch.
The group has been working to improve this part of Terre Haute for over two years. Their goal was to raise $50,000, and they surpassed that amount. People and businesses donated to the cause.
Mark Baker, a member of the 12 Points Revitalization Inc., said the project was a dream come true, and it paid off to see the hard work completed.
"It exceeded my expectations," said Baker. "So, it was one of those things where obviously you can sit there and dream it and have the vision, but when you actually see the whole thing actually come to fruition and see all the poles in the ground and see the lights up. It was just, again, it was an overwhelming feeling of just relief that we finally got to the end of the project and that we did it."
Baker also said he saw the lights turn on for the first time when he was out at 12 Points until dark, and a wave of relief washed over him.
Next up, he said the focus is on safety. He wants more visibility for pedestrians and safer crosswalks.