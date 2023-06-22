12 Points Market introduces seasonal produce

This week was the official start of the summer season.
The 12 Points Creative Market wants to get people in the mood by offering fresh fruits and vegetables to the community.
"We're supporting just having better quality food that you would not be able to get and that one percent change it makes a huge difference in how we feel in our bodies," said Brenna Deal, the market's creator.
The produce will be available at the market every Thursday this summer from 4-8 p.m.
Fresh produce will be sold at the market until the end of October.