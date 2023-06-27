12 Points library branch to offer shower, Washer and laundry facilities by appointment only, behind locked door

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many of you reached out with your questions and concerns about amenities coming to the new 12 Points library branch.
Now, we have some answers.
We told you before a shower and a washer and dryer are in the works. We learned today the project is already under construction.
The shower and the washer and dryer will be located in the basement and will be by appointment only.
Staff members will escort the individual or family downstairs. The doors will lock from the outside so that no one can get in -- but people can get out.
There will also be a lounge area where users can get job help or access to social services.
News 10's Kit Hanley sat down with Vigo County Public Library Executive Director Kristi Howe.
She'll have more on what you need to know tonight on myFox 10 and on News 10 Nightwatch.