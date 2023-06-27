 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until midnight EDT
Wednesday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Weather Alert

...Visibility Reduction Due to Smoke Today and Tomorrow...

All of central Indiana will see downstream impacts of smoke from
Canadian fires today and tomorrow. Reduced visibilities are
expected, primarility between 3 and 4 miles, with peak reductions
of 1 mile possible. Air Quality may also be unhealthy for
sensitive groups.

If traveling through these areas be prepared for haze that could
suddenly reduce visibilities. We expect conditions to improve
beginning on Thursday.

12 Points library branch to offer shower, Washer and laundry facilities by appointment only, behind locked door

12 points library meeting
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many of you reached out with your questions and concerns about amenities coming to the new 12 Points library branch.

Now, we have some answers.

We told you before a shower and a washer and dryer are in the works. We learned today the project is already under construction.

The shower and the washer and dryer will be located in the basement and will be by appointment only.

Staff members will escort the individual or family downstairs. The doors will lock from the outside so that no one can get in -- but people can get out.

There will also be a lounge area where users can get job help or access to social services.

News 10's Kit Hanley sat down with Vigo County Public Library Executive Director Kristi Howe.

She'll have more on what you need to know tonight on myFox 10 and on News 10 Nightwatch.

