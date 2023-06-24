 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 24 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery,
Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion,
Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay,
Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe,
Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence,
Jackson, Jennings

This Air Quality Action day reamins in effect through 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

12 Points Block Party back for the first time since the pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local neighborhood is celebrating the start of the summer season in a fun way!

Maryland Community Church held its 12 Points Block Party for the first time since before the pandemic.

Folks enjoyed different activities and lots of good food. There were even some horses on-site.

Dan Gisel is the Campus Pastor at the church. He says it was all about inclusion and making memories.

"We desire to be a place that is fun and safe -- a place where people feel welcome and included. So, we threw a party to let them know that was the case," Maryland Community Church Campus Pastor Dan Gisel said.

Gisel says the turnout was phenomenal!

