12 Point Revitalization aims to help children in Ukraine

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The 12 points community in Terre Haute is stepping up to help those in Ukraine.
Thursday, 12 points Revitalization will be raising money for the children of Ukraine.
The money raised will help kids have food, clothing, and shelter.
All you have to do is come by the old CVS in 12 points.
Leaders say you can give money or write checks.
The organization tells us it just wants to give back.
The group will be at the old CVS from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Again, you can give on Thursday, March 10.
100% of what you give will go to the children of Ukraine.