12 busted in connection to child solicitation investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Twelve men have been arrested in connection to a child solicitation bust.
The arrests started happening Friday night and carried into Saturday. Most of the men arrested are from Terre Haute. One is from Jasonville and another is from West Union, Illinois.
They all face charges of child solicitation.
Some are charged with presenting obscene material to minors.
News 10 has learned a judge will sign probable cause affidavits for all 12 defendants this afternoon.
Once that happens, the documents become public. We've already put in a request for those court documents.
