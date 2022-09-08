 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

11th annual City of Brazil Mayor's Ride takes place this weekend--what you need to know

  • Updated
  • 0
MAYOR'S RIDE.jpg

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- You have an opportunity to rev up your engines for a good cause this weekend. 

Saturday is the 11th annual Mayor's Ride in Brazil. The event is a motorcycle ride throughout the area followed by a meal at the American Legion Post #2 in Brazil. 

Registration begins at 2 p.m. at Brazil City Hall. Those participating will leave from City Hall at 3 p.m. The food begins at 6 p.m. at American Legion post #2. 

It is $30 for individuals and $50 for couples. Shirts can also be purchased for $20. All proceeds go towards the Clay County Humane Society. 

Mayor Brian Wyndham said he is amazed at the success of the event over the years. 

"It's blossomed into something I never dreamed it would go to," he said. "It's great to see it happen." 

Multimedia Journalist/Producer

Caitlin is a multimedia journalist/producer for WTHI-TV. Have a story tip or idea? Contact her! Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com.

Recommended for you