11th annual City of Brazil Mayor's Ride takes place this weekend--what you need to know

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- You have an opportunity to rev up your engines for a good cause this weekend.
Saturday is the 11th annual Mayor's Ride in Brazil. The event is a motorcycle ride throughout the area followed by a meal at the American Legion Post #2 in Brazil.
Registration begins at 2 p.m. at Brazil City Hall. Those participating will leave from City Hall at 3 p.m. The food begins at 6 p.m. at American Legion post #2.
It is $30 for individuals and $50 for couples. Shirts can also be purchased for $20. All proceeds go towards the Clay County Humane Society.
Mayor Brian Wyndham said he is amazed at the success of the event over the years.
"It's blossomed into something I never dreamed it would go to," he said. "It's great to see it happen."