11-year-old boy accused of pointing a gun at officers after skipping class in West Terre Haute

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have accused the 11-year-old boy who skipped class in West Terre Haute of pointing a gun at officers.
It's a story we first started following Tuesday afternoon.
Just before 1:00 Tuesday, police said the boy asked to go to the restroom at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School.
He didn't return.
The school protection officer and staff started looking for the boy, beginning inside the building. When they couldn't find him, the search moved outside.
More police officers were called to help with the search.
That's when police said they heard multiple gunshots in a wooded area west of the school.
When officers found the 11-year-old, they said he had a rifle. Police asked him to put down the gun. While trying to talk with the student, the police got close enough to take him into custody.
The sheriff's office made it clear no officers witnessed the boy firing the weapon at or toward the school. They said he did point it at officers, however.
After taking him into custody, the boy was taken to the Vigo County Juvenile Center.
During their investigation, police said they learned the boy entered a nearby home and found the rifle.
He is facing charges of pointing a firearm and theft.