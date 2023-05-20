10th annual Surviving the Color run

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This year is the 10th anniversary for the Surviving the Color run in support of suicide prevention. The event allows people to come together for one another.
Christina Crist is the executive director for Team of Mercy. She says the motto for this event is simple.
"You are not alone," she said. "Even though we come together in such darkness, we come together to know that it's okay to have those feelings and still feel joy."
Registered runners included those who have lost a loved one to suicide, have attempted suicide themselves or have suicidal thoughts. The race also included people like Luke Nelson, who came to support after seeing what suicide can do to a family.
"I think that is the biggest thing, you know," he said. "We all come out here to show people that they have the support. They are here if they need anything. It is awesome to see everyone kind of come together like that."
According to Team of Mercy, suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death in Indiana for ages 14-36. From May 2022 to May 2023, 19 people from Vigo County lost their lives to suicide. Newton says communicating better could help save lives.
"You just have to kind of talk it out and really help everything get through everything," he said. "It's just that getting it out there and asking for help is the hardest part but everything after that hopefully gets a little easier."
Jeremy Lucas has been a board member for Team of Mercy for two years. He says having a community like Vigo County is important.
"When you are having those feelings of alone and darkness, there is a community here that's willing to help and people that have been through it before."
The National Suicide Prevention Hotline number is 988. If you would like to visit the National Suicide Prevention website, click here.