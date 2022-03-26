TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was a big day at Saint Mary of the Woods College -- students were honored with some bling at the annual "Ring Day."
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Woods Ring.
More than 100 undergrad and graduate students were awarded these rings for their academic achievements.
This ring cannot be bought -- only earned.
President Dottie King presents them to each student. King says students anticipate this day throughout the entirety of their college careers.
"When I touch the hands to put on the rings they most always shake. Sometimes it's with adrenaline and excitement, sometimes it's with a sense of gratitude when they recognize what others have sacrificed so that they might be here," President Dottie King said.
King says this day comes second only to commencement.