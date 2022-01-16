$1000 grant going toward a local running program for kids!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley organization just received a large grant and it all goes back to a local running program for kids!
Saturday evening, the Wabash Valley Road Runners' "Lace it Up! Kids Running Program" was awarded a $1000 grant from the Road Runners Club of America.
They were just one of 14 recipients of a donation like this one in the entire country. The money will go toward helping the club put on their annual free running program this summer.
The "Lace it Up! Kids Running Program" has been in existence for more than 20 years, serving more than 300 kids. Now, they're looking forward to making this year the best one yet!
"Honestly we haven't brainstormed what we're gonna use it [the grant] for specifically yet, other than to cover some of those costs we've always had, but I look forward to branching out and being able to do some extra things for the kids this summer," Sarah Gadberry, the director of the Wabash Valley Road Runners, said.
The 5-week summer program is open to all Wabash Valley kids ages 4-13.