100 groups join "SAVE on Student Debt" outreach campaign

The U.S. Department of Education kicked off its "SAVE on Student Debt" Week of Action with events across the country from the department and 100 participating organizations who have a combined reach of more than 18 million Americans.
These events will support borrowers returning to repayment by providing information about available resources from the Department, including encouraging them to take full advantage of the Biden-Harris Administration's new Saving on A Valuable Education (SAVE) income-driven repayment (IDR) plan and other debt relief programs.
The Department launched the "SAVE on Student Debt" campaign last month, a public-private partnership with national grassroots organizations to get the word out to groups across the country about the SAVE plan.
The SAVE plan is the most affordable repayment plan ever created. Under SAVE, a single borrower who makes less than about $15 an hour will not have to make any payments, and borrowers earning above that amount would save more than $1,000 a year on their payments compared to the repayment plan that SAVE replaced. Borrowers with families will save even more. The SAVE plan also ensures that borrowers never see their balance grow due to unpaid interest as long as they keep up with their payments.
The campaign will engage organizations across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to help millions of eligible borrowers take full advantage of the benefits provided by the SAVE plan.
During the Week of Action, participating organizations will scale up communications to their members, borrowers and the public at a critical moment as federal student loan begins accruing and borrowers are considering their options for repayment in October.
To see a full list of participating organizations or sign up in support, check out saveonstudentdebt.org/weekofaction.