10 Years Later: Family of Ed Hataway still searching for answers

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - It has been a decade since Ed Hataway's murder.
After all this time, his family is still looking for answers.
On Sunday, September 16, 2012, Ed Hataway disappeared from his Olney, Illinois home.
When police began investigating, they discovered his door was unlocked and all of his lights were on.
They also found Ed's slippers outside, next to his truck.
Ed's body was discovered on November 7, 2012 in Lawrence County, Illinois.
According to Ed's family, a note was mailed to police describing the location of the body.
"It was mailed from Noble, Illinois" said Ed's sister-in-law, Anita Scott-Hataway.
Since then, the family has been begging for information.
They have reached out to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the Illinois State Police and even the Illinois Governor, all with no response.
The Hataway's filed a Freedom of Information Act Request which was denied.
An individual involved with the case told the Hataway's a crucial interview somehow went missing.
"I called the State Attorney and he said 'yes, it is missing' but he gave the file over to the [Richland County] Sheriff's Department" said Anita.
When Anita Hataway reached out the the Richland County Sheriff's Department, they told her that they could not discuss the missing interview.
Despite all of the obstacles, the family is still hopeful that one day, someone will come forward.
"It think there are possible witnesses that heard something, know something or saw something that haven't yet come forward" said Ed's brother John.
News 10 has reached out to the Richland County Sheriff's Department and the Illinois State Police Department and both have declined to comment on this case. We are waiting to hear back from the State Attorney's office.
If you have any information about the death of Ed Hataway, you are asked to contact police:
- Richland County Sheriff's Department: 618-392-4902
- Illinois State Police District 12: 217-342-7800