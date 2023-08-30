$1.5 billion ENTEK construction project set to break ground in southern Vigo County next week

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A groundbreaking date has been set for a company that plans to employ hundreds in Terre Haute.

ENTEK said it plans to break ground on the facility on September 6.

ENTEK produces lithium-ion battery separator materials, supporting the growing electric vehicle (EV) industry in Indiana and across the United States.

The facility will be built at 93 East Dallas Drive, near Saturn Petcare. ENTEK construction costs will add up to around $1.5 billion. They plan to hire 650 workers by the end of 2027.