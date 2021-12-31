New Year's Noon let children get in on the festivities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Parents and their kids rang in the new year a little early today.
New Year's Noon took place at the Terre Haute Children's Museum. Folks gathered to watch hundreds of balloons drop at the top of the hour! They also got the chance to participate in face paintings, games, and more fun! The executive director of the museum says she's glad they were all able to celebrate as a family.
"So sometimes staying up till midnight is really hard for our littlest friends and we just want them to understand the importance of this day so we have had this annual tradition for many many years," says Susan Turner