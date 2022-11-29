 Skip to main content
New multi-million developments part of strategic workforce housing trend

  Updated
Buffalo Trace

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - To help attract workers and their families, projects totaling $37 million are underway in Daviess County, Indiana.

Tuesday, officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Buffalo Trace development. The $7.3 million project features 25 single-family homes. RJ Community Builders LLC, which is owned and operated by Washington natives Ross Wade and Jeff Steimel, is overseeing the development.

Steimel is separately investing $4.7 million for an adjacent 20-townhome project called Villas at Eagle’s Point. The Washington City Council is supporting the project with a tax abatement for the multi-housing townhouses.

“It’s exciting and encouraging to see the foundation for sustained current and future growth be laid through housing projects like this,” said Mayor David Rhoads of Washington. “These developments will support existing businesses, as well as help our outreach to attract new companies to the city and region.”

The developments add to other new developments underway by Kerstiens Development, Simplified Developments and other builders.

“As demonstrated by the ROI Indiana Uplands housing study, high-quality housing represents a critical element to help retain current workers for our established and growing businesses and attract future workforce for developments like what will be taking place at the $84 million WestGateOne microelectronics and semiconductor facility,” Bryant Niehoff, executive director of the Daviess County Economic Development Corporation said.

