New coffee shop opens in Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - What better way to celebrate National Coffee Day than to have a coffee shop grand opening?
Gypsy Queen Coffee Bar celebrated its grand opening Thursday with a ribbon cutting.
Sara Tarble is the owner of the newly renovated coffee shop in Marshall, Illinois.
She says that she always wanted to open up her own coffee shop, and this was the time that felt right.
Tarble hopes the shop will provide the community with great coffee and comfort.
"I fell in love with the building, and the time must have been right. And the view outside the front is beautiful. And it was honestly someplace that our little town needed," Tarble said.
The Gypsy Queen is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 to 3 on Sunday.