More than 200,000 Texans lose power as another round of ice and freezing rain cripples parts of the southern and central US

Treacherous road conditions linked to the deaths of at least two people in Texas will bring more misery Wednesday as a fresh wave of ice and sleet hammer parts of the southern and central US.
In Texas alone, more than 200,000 homes, businesses and other power customers had no electricity in the frigid cold Wednesday morning, according to PowerOutage.US.
A nasty combination of freezing rain, sleet and accumulating ice are expected hit parts of Texas, Arkansas and Tennessee through at least Thursday morning, forecasters said.
"Dangerous travel conditions (especially during the evening and morning commutes), tree damage, and power outages are likely across the Mid-South," the National Weather Service in Memphis tweeted Tuesday evening.
"Please proceed with extreme caution especially on overpasses and bridges if you must travel."
As ice and sleet glazed Texas roads Tuesday, officials reported at least two deaths related to car crashes. In south Austin, one person died Tuesday morning in a 10-car pileup, the city's fire department said. Another person died when their car rolled over in the Dallas-area city of Arlington, police said.
Dangerous conditions prompted Parkland Health system in Dallas to close its clinics Wednesday.
"Travel will become increasingly treacherous, especially on the elevated bridges and overpasses," the weather service in Austin and San Antonio said.
Here's what's on tap in the southern and central US:
• Texas: The heaviest round of sleet and freezing rain is expected Wednesday -- especially in the Austin, San Antonio and Dallas-Fort Worth areas. Temperatures are expected to be near or below freezing.
• Southern Oklahoma is expecting more wintry rain Wednesday and up to an inch of ice accumulation.
• South-central Arkansas and Tennessee's Memphis area could see an additional tenth to quarter of an inch of ice.
• Ice across the region: Widespread total ice accumulation of at least a quarter of an inch is likely from West Texas to western Tennessee through Thursday morning. Up to a half-inch could build up in parts of central and north-central Texas and southern Arkansas, the National Weather Service said.
• Widespread flight cancellations: More than 1,400 US flights have been canceled for Wednesday, according to the tracking website FlightAware.
'Hazardous or impossible travel conditions'
More than 12 million people across parts of southeastern Oklahoma, southern Missouri, central and eastern Arkansas, western Tennessee, northwestern Mississippi and Texas are under ice storm warnings Wednesday.
The weather service issues ice storm warnings when ice accumulations of more than a quarter of an inch are possible. On Wednesday, the warning areas are expected to see up to or more than a half of an inch of freezing rain.
"Prepare for tree limb breakage and localized power outages in this region, in addition to hazardous or impossible travel conditions," the weather service in Dallas warned.
Unsafe travel conditions Tuesday led to hundreds of car crashes across Texas, officials said. Emergency workers responded to people suffering from hypothermia or those injured after slipping on ice.
The Texas National Guard is prepared to help stranded motorists, clear roadways and provide welfare checks, Gov. Greg Abbott said. And Texas Parks and Wildlife has at least 30 responders ready for search and rescue operations.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.