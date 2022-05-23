Meet Lucky, Vigo County's newest arson dog

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County has a new dog to work arson cases, and you could say we're "lucky" to have him!
The county's current arson dog, Blaze, is set to retire after 9 years of working these types of cases. It's simply not good for a K9 to work arson cases beyond this age. Blaze will concentrate mostly on search and rescue cases, and he's also certified to visit schools, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities.
Ready to fill his paws is a dog named Lucky. He came to Jordan K9 Detection from Paws with a Cause in Michigan. Lucky simply has too much energy to be a good fit for the clients Paws serves. So, they reached out to Todd Jordan to see if he could be a good fit in the world of law enforcement.
Todd trains dogs in accelerant or electronics detection. His dogs were instrumental in bringing former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle to justice.
"He's doing well. He's doing very well," Todd said in response to how well Lucky is doing in his training. "He's pretty much done all of his training and has passed certification."
Todd uses a unique training method. The dogs only eat when they work. It's a good thing for Lucky that he loves to eat. When he properly detects an accelerant, he's rewarded with food. That makes it fun for the dog, and motivates them to keep working.
"I get the dogs completely ready," Todd told us. "Then all I have to do is train the handler towards, 'This is your dog, this is his personality, this is what he does to indicate.'"
Lucky should begin serving in Vigo County in late May.