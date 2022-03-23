Man arrested with stolen guns takes plea deal

Cody Doss submitted a plea agreement to a judge that could resolve at least 5 criminal cases against him.
Indiana State Police arrested Doss back in January of 2020. Trooper say they found 18 stolen firearms in a vehicle he was driving, but was not his.
Doss's plea agreement calls for him to plead guilty to burglary and carrying a handgun without a license charges, and he also admits to violating the terms of his probation.
The deal calls for a 12 year sentence. Two years would be spent in prison. Three years would then be spent on in-home detention, with Doss serving the balance of the sentence on formal probation.
The judge took the plea agreement under advisement. Sentencing is set in May.