"Main goal here is protecting our firefighters from cancer" Local fire chief is doing all he can to protect his men

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness month. According to the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal, firefighter occupational cancer is the leading cause of line of duty deaths.
All month long is Firefighter Cancer Awareness month. At the Honey Creek Fire Department in Terre Haute, the fire chief Tom High says they're working hard to combat this issue.
"We're in the process of getting two new apparatus and those will have seat cushions that will be removable so again we can get the carcinogenic that we get on fires out of the seats and away from our firefighters so they're not re-breathing them every time."
He talks about the challenges firefighters face when dealing with harmful particles in the air.
"Those particles get down into your lungs depending upon your race status and DNA style those then can develop into stomach cancer or bladder cancer or lung cancer."
Chief High says he's doing everything he can to keep his team of 50 firefighters safe out on the job.
"We've gotten bags we can now get the gear in we're trying to work through everything as go. But with every challenge, we try to come up with a way to get through that challenge because the main goal here is protecting our firefighters from cancer."
According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, firefighters face a 9 percent increase in a cancer diagnosis and a 14 percent increase in cancer-related deaths compared to the general population.
Chief High says his community is what keeps him going.
"They pay our salaries you know, I mean without the community support I wouldn't have a job probably. we wouldn't have the fine department here they've allowed us to have."