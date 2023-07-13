Locally owned business gets the green light to inject carbon dioxide thousands of feet underground

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A locally owned business is getting EPA approval to inject carbon dioxide. We've told you about Wabash Valley Resources before.

The company has plans to build two injection wells in Vermillion and Vigo Counties.

Last Friday, the EPA announced that it plans to issue permits for the project.

The purpose of building those wells is to reduce carbon emissions.

The gas will be stored 5,000 feet below the ground. It'll be 2,000 feet below "drinking water" reservoirs in the area.