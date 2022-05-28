Local veteran honored at 12 Points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Nick Agresta Sr. truly embodied the spirit of America.
After serving in World War 2 while disabled he moved to 12 points and continued to spread his love for his country with his community.
To show his commitment to honoring America he sold thousands of American flags to people throughout the Wabash valley.
Family members of Agresta and community members came to the Gold Medal Plaza at 12 points today to honor Agresta.
The president of 12 points revitalization says nick helped showcase American pride in 12 points.
"Everyday when he was here he made it a mission to put up over 200 flags everyday at sunrise and remove them everyday at dusk he just loved America and 12 points" shares Nick Jr.
Agresta's three kids gave heartwarming speeches about their love for their father. His son, Nick Jr., says his father worked tirelessly to spread patriotism throughout 12 points.
"It's through his love of god and country that he did this and he never wavered and was a proud American and he would have told you that if he were here today" shares Nick Jr.
A plaque was created with Agresta's photo and words honoring his service.
his kids says their father is smiling down on them and the community today.