Local man has serious injuries following train vs car crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning about a serious crash involving a car and train in Terre Haute.
This happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday at 15th street and Washington.
Police say the car was pushed just short of Hulman street before the train came to a halt. The car involved is totaled.
The Terre Haute Police Department say the male driver has since been transported to Regional Hospital with serious injuries.
Most of the railroad crossings that are currently blocked are north of Hulman street. Police are asking you to be patient as the crash is still being assessed.
We will continue to bring you more updates as they become available.