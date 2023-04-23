 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Local high schooler wants to use her platform to bring awareness and prevention to a pressing issue

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - A local high schooler is using her platform to bring awareness to a pressing issue.

Lydia Quinn is a sophomore at Dugger High School. She also happens to be Miss Crossroads in the Miss America/Indiana organization.   

With her platform she wants to bring awareness and prevention to child abuse. With that, Quinn has created her own brand called The Melissa Project, after her late mother.  

Quinn talks about what this project means to her and to the advocation for child abuse prevention.

"I picked this because I was a victim of child abuse myself at a time. It was something really hard for me to go through. Once I was able to get away from that abusive situation, I kinda made it my own mission to ensure that no other kids would suffer the way that I did," said Quinn.

Quinn hopes to share her project in front of hundreds of people in June as she competes for Miss Indiana's Teen.

