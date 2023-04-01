Local foundation creates 'Help Sullivan Recover' fund for storm victims

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help support the victims of Friday night's apparent tornado. The Wabash Valley Community Foundation has set up a relief fund. Money donated to the fund will help support recovery and relief efforts in Sullivan County, Indiana.
"The recent storms have deeply impacted our Sullivan County community," said Beth Tevlin, President and CEO of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. “Our local volunteers are assisting us as we partner with local nonprofit agencies, school corporation, and local government to assess the situation. "
Initial reports suggest over 200 buildings in the County have received significant damage, with 150 of those being within Sullivan city limits.
"We have a road to recovery, and any donations will be used to support those in need as we build back stronger, " said Clint Lamb, Mayor of Sullivan.
If you'd like to donate to the 'Help Sullivan Recover' fund, click here.