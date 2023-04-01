Local foundation creates 'Help Sullivan Recover' fund for storm victims

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... East Fork White River near and downstream of Rivervale. White River near and downstream of Edwardsport. Wabash River. .Widespread lowland flooding continues along portions of the East Fork White River, White River, and the Wabash River. Moderate flooding is occurring on the White River near Petersburg and Hazleton, and the Wabash at Mount Carmel. Flooding along some portions of these rivers will continue for another week or more. The East Fork White River has crested and is receding in all areas. The original crest along the White is near Petersburg and Hazleton, but the river is expected to rise slightly again in the coming days. The original crest along the Wabash is near Mount Carmel, but renewed rises are occurring at most locations along the river. The majority of flooding will remain in the minor category. Minor flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land. Additional rainfall possible this week may prolong flooding along the main stem rivers. Those with interests along area waterways should monitor forecast updates for the next week or more. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to slowly fill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CDT Saturday /10:30 AM EDT Saturday/ the stage was 17.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Saturday /10:30 AM EDT Saturday/ was 19.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.1 feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&