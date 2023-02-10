Local elementary school puts on wax museum for Black History Month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - February is Black History Month. And to take part, 4th graders at Benjamin Franklin Elementary hosted a Black history interactive wax museum.
Kids got to teach people who came thru their museum about historical Black figures with interactive storytelling.
Students researched their chosen figure's background, story, and accomplishments before acting as them during the event.
"Throughout the school, we also have a lot of Black history information along our walls. They have it in their classrooms as well. It's just been an ongoing thing this month. And even me, I'm learning a lot," Ruth Clark from the school told us.
Clark says doing this gives kids an appreciation for history and teaches them that they can achieve anything they put their minds to.