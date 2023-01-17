Local business says it is moving out of its current location after failed rezoning effort

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -A local business that sparked a deal of controversy has decided to move.
We first told you about Magnolia Rose Aesthetics last fall.
The business had hoped to rezone a property just south of the Farrington's Grove Historical District.
Now, Magnolia Rose will be moving out of that property.
The clinic specializes in skincare treatments, lip injections, and botox. Some nearby homeowners were concerned the business would make traffic in the area too congested.
The city council voted not to rezone the property.
Magnolia Rose posted on Facebook that it is searching for a new storefront location.
The clinic says it's looking for a commercially zoned property.