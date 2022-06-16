 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Live PD is set to return with a new name - but will the Terre Haute Police Department be involved again? Here's what we learned

  • 0
Terre Haute Police

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular show will return to TV under a different name - and with out any Terre Haute connection.

Back in 2020, the A&E network canceled the show "Live PD" as protests against police brutality were taking place.

The Terre Haute Police Department was one of the agencies featured in the reality show.

Now, the show is returning, with the new name, "On Patrol: Live."

We reached out to the Terre Haute Police Department to find out if it would be involved with the show again. The department's public information officer said the THPD would not be involved.

According to the show's website, it is set to air this summer on the REELZ network.

