Live PD is set to return with a new name - but will the Terre Haute Police Department be involved again? Here's what we learned

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular show will return to TV under a different name - and with out any Terre Haute connection.
Back in 2020, the A&E network canceled the show "Live PD" as protests against police brutality were taking place.
The Terre Haute Police Department was one of the agencies featured in the reality show.
Now, the show is returning, with the new name, "On Patrol: Live."
We reached out to the Terre Haute Police Department to find out if it would be involved with the show again. The department's public information officer said the THPD would not be involved.
According to the show's website, it is set to air this summer on the REELZ network.