Pharmacies are facing medicine shortages in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Pharmacies around the country are facing the issue of certain medicines in short supply. Some pharmacies are even seeing shortages here in Vigo County.
JR Pharmacy at Baesler's Market in Terre Haute is just one pharmacy that is facing shortages of certain medicines. Pharmacist, Courtney Beardsley, says RSV, coronavirus, and the flu are the main diseases that keep rising in numbers.
Medical specialists say that children are affected the most, but the diseases will affect anyone overall.
With such a high rate of cases, the demand for medicine rises as well. Amoxicillin, Zithromax, Tamiflu, and some over-the-counter antibiotics seem to be the main medicines that are in short supply in the Wabash Valley. These medicines are widely used to combat the viruses plaguing the country.
Beardsley says other local pharmacies are facing the same issue in medicine shortages.
There are ways families can cope with the shortages.
Medical professionals advise people to contact their doctor to receive a prescription for other medications. Beardsley says that there are some basic steps to take to combat the spread of these diseases.
"Stay home when you're sick. Keep your kids home when they're sick. Those high volume events like the basketball games and things like that, wearing a mask is not a bad idea. I know we're all a little ‘mask-fatigued,’ but it really does decrease the spread of all those germs," Beardsley said.
Medical professionals advise that getting vaccinated is the best way to fight the spread.